Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dislodged Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to become Bollywood’s most-followed celebrity on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Miss World beats now has72.3 million followers, the Fashion star was also featured on the list of the highest-earning celebs on the photo-sharing app recently, setting a record, reported E Times.

Chopra is followed by the Ek Villain actor, who currently has 68.5 million followers. Padukone comes in third with 63.4 million followers, the Sooryavanshi star is next with 60.4 million followers and coming in fifth is Akshay Kumar who has 58.3 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier last year, Chopra and Padukone made headlines for being on the list of top 10 celebrities with the highest number of fake followers. The Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) claimed that 48% of the latter’s followers are bots while Chopra had 46% of Priyanka’s Instagram followers were reported to be fake.

The White Tiger actor is now featured alongside the likes of top-notch public figures such as Kim Kardashian and Christiano Ronaldo who earn the highest income for every promotional post. Reportedly, Chopra earns around Rs 30 million per post.