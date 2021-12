French luxury group Chanel has appointed Unilever executive Leena Nair as its new Global Chief Executive, based in London.

The group said in a statement that French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, would move to the role of global executive chairman.

Nair’s career at the global consumer goods company spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human resources and a member of Unilever’s executive committee.

Chanel, known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No. 5 perfume, said Nair would join the group in January adding that the new appointments would ensure its long-term success as a private company.