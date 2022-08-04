Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Union Minister for Law and Justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a communication from the top court, “Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana today recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Minister for Law and Justice. Justice Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation dated 03.08.2022 to Justice Lalit today (04.08.2022) in the morning.”

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor.

On Wednesday, a communication from the apex court said: “Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor.”

Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit, was appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar. He would be having a short tenure of less than three months as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit would retire on November 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of India.