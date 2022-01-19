Top Bangladeshi actor Raima Islam Shimu was brutally murdered and dumped near the bridge in Dhaka.

Police have detained her husband and his driver for investigation. Police suspect the role of the duo in her murder.

Locals found the body near Alipur Bridge in the Kadamtoli area on Monday morning and informed the local police station.

Police said that the body of the actress had so many injury marks and they suspect Raima Islam Shimu was murdered by criminals on Sunday and then her body was dumped near the bridge.

The body has been sent to Mitford Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the local police station filed a case of unnatural death. According to reports, the actress’ husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his driver have already been taken into custody for interrogation.

However, Shimu’s husband had filed a general diary at the police station on Sunday claiming that his wife has gone missing.

The 45-year-old actress made her acting debut in the 1998 film ‘Bartaman’ and since then acted in as many as 25 films and a few TV shows as well. She was also a member of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association.