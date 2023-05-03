Srinagar: The Indian Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, are a special forces unit of the Indian Navy. The MARCOS were created in 1987 and are trained to carry out a variety of special operations, including amphibious warfare, hostage rescue, and counter-terrorism.

MARCOS operatives undergo rigorous training, including in weapons handling, hand-to-hand combat, underwater operations, and parachute jumping. They are also trained in jungle and desert warfare, as well as in urban operations.

MARCOS have been deployed in a variety of operations, including the protection of offshore oil platforms, counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley, and anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. They have also been involved in several high-profile operations, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2016 surgical strikes against militant targets in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Overall, the MARCOS are considered one of India’s most elite and highly trained special forces units, and they play a crucial role in the country’s national security strategy.

On Tuesday Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that Elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) and National Security Guards (NSGs) will be placed for the security of a G20 Group meeting in Srinagar.

The Tourism Group meeting of the G20 is being held at SKICC on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar between May 22 and 24.

At the Tuesday security review meeting held at Police Control Room Srinagar, the ADGP stressed the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the summit. He also emphasized the need for the MARCOS to be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues.