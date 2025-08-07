WHO Advises Against The Use Of Antibiotics For COVID-19 Patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its clinical guidelines, advising against the use of antibiotics for COVID-19 patients — even in severe cases — unless there’s clear evidence of a bacterial infection.

The new recommendations are based on a recent meta-analysis that found no benefit from antibiotics when no bacterial co-infection is suspected. WHO emphasizes this applies to both non-severe and severe COVID-19 cases.

As the pandemic landscape shifts — with lower infection rates, less severe illness, and the integration of COVID care into regular health systems — the WHO says guidelines must evolve too. Many earlier emergency-focused recommendations are now being phased out or refined.

One major driver behind this change: the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. WHO stresses that antibiotics should not be used routinely in COVID-19 care unless absolutely necessary.

The updated guidance targets all healthcare professionals involved in COVID care and recovery. WHO noted that while vaccines and rising population immunity have reduced hospitalizations and deaths, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate, requiring ongoing adaptation in treatment protocols.