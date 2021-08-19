‘White revolution 2.0’: Milk production crosses 25 lakh MTs in J&K;1105 dairy units come up in one year

Srinagar: Call it a white revolution 2.0, milk production in Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 43000 metric tonnes (MTs) in the last one year.

Around 1105 dairy units have been set up in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one year. Officials credit the success to the newly launched Integrated Dairy Development Scheme.

Milk production in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 25,03,000 MTs. Prior to the implementation of the scheme, the annual milk production of 24,60,000 MTs in 2018-19.

The scheme has been launched under UT Capex during 2020-21 with a Budget Estimate of Rs 1830.16 lakhs.

The scheme aims to provide a 50 % subsidy to a beneficiary with fixed ceilings for dairy units, milk collection/chilling/processing unit, market infrastructure including milk ATMs, milk transportation system, etc.

An official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveals that 1105 new dairy units have been established in the UT under the scheme with induction of 5525 high yielding cows and buffaloes that created a direct employment for 1105 people.

In addition to the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, Rs 14 Crore has been released under Central Sector Scheme National Program on Dairy Development to Jammu Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited for upgrading milk holding capacity of milk cooperative sector from 1.05 LPD to 2.5 LPD.

“50 to 75% subsidy accorded on insurance premium for 46000 dairy animals under CSS National Livestock Mission,” the document said.

In the processing sector, 20 bulk milk coolers, paneer making machines, marketing facilities which include milk ATMs and milk transportation vans and milking machines for the scientific collection of milk have been granted to around 111 beneficiaries.

“Around 1200 beneficiaries in toto have been given full-time employment under this scheme,” the document said.

Officials said the government K launched four major beneficiary oriented flagship schemes under UT CAPEX to bridge the gap between demand and supply of livestock products and building entrepreneurship in the sector.

As per the 20th Census conducted in 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has a livestock population of 82 lakh. Currently, the dairy sector produces 70 lakh liters of milk per day in the union territory. Of which Kashmir alone produces 40 lakh, while Jammu produces 30 lakh liters per day.