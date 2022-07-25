Doha: Qatar Airways has outshone all western airlines to become the `Airline of the Year 2022’

ADVERTISEMENT

AirlineRatings.com has declared Qatar Airways World’s top airline. Air New Zealand ranked second, while Etihad Airways bagged the third position.

AirlineRatings.com has focused on the safety and comfort of passengers. Highly ranked airlines have a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

Qatar Airways ranked number one in the list of the world’s top 20 best airlines due to its passenger service, cabin innovation, and its commitment. Established on November 22, 1993. Qatar Airways operates a hub-and-spoke network.

It operates in over 150 international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. Currently, it is fully owned by the Qatari government.

ADVERTISEMENT

List of world’s top 20 best airlines

Qatar Airways

Air New Zealand

Etihad Airways

Korean Air

Singapore Airlines

Qantas

Virgin Australia

EVA Air

Turkish Airlines

All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Virgin Atlantic

Japan Air Lines

JetBlue

Finnair

Emirates

Hawaiian

Air France/KLM

Alaska Airlines

British Airways