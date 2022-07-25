Doha: Qatar Airways has outshone all western airlines to become the `Airline of the Year 2022’
AirlineRatings.com has declared Qatar Airways World’s top airline. Air New Zealand ranked second, while Etihad Airways bagged the third position.
AirlineRatings.com has focused on the safety and comfort of passengers. Highly ranked airlines have a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.
Qatar Airways ranked number one in the list of the world’s top 20 best airlines due to its passenger service, cabin innovation, and its commitment. Established on November 22, 1993. Qatar Airways operates a hub-and-spoke network.
It operates in over 150 international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. Currently, it is fully owned by the Qatari government.
List of world’s top 20 best airlines
Qatar Airways
Air New Zealand
Etihad Airways
Korean Air
Singapore Airlines
Qantas
Virgin Australia
EVA Air
Turkish Airlines
All Nippon Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways
Virgin Atlantic
Japan Air Lines
JetBlue
Finnair
Emirates
Hawaiian
Air France/KLM
Alaska Airlines
British Airways