Whether Pahalgam or Crocus, roots are same: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday asserted that both the countries are determined to fight terror and its sponsors, and dismantle their ecosystem.

During summit-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at New Delhi, PM Modi said both nations have “stood shoulder-to-shoulder” in countering terrorism and share the belief that the roots of attacks whether in Pahalgam or at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, stem from the same ecosystem of violence that must be dismantled collectively.

While referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, PM Modi said, “The attack reinforced the urgency of global solidarity against the menace.”

Putting security cooperation at the centre of the India-Russia strategic partnership, PM Modi stressed that terrorism remains “a direct assault on the values of humanity” and called for deeper coordination against groups and networks that threaten global peace.

He said New Delhi and Moscow will continue to intensify joint counter-terrorism efforts and intelligence exchanges, reaffirming that unity among like-minded countries is the strongest defence against extremists and their sponsors.

Against this backdrop of heightened security concerns, the two leaders unveiled a renewed blueprint to expand bilateral trade and economic ties.

After delegation-level talks, PM Modi and President Putin finalised a five-year economic cooperation plan ending in 2030, aimed at imparting fresh momentum to a relationship that spans over eight decades.

Agreements were also signed in key sectors including health, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Modi described the India-Russia friendship as “steadfast like a pole star” and said that the world has witnessed upheavals over the decades but ties between New Delhi and Moscow have remained resilient.

The 2030 roadmap, he said, reflected a “common priority” to elevate economic engagement and widen cooperation in critical sectors.

PM Modi also underlined the importance of concluding a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union at the earliest, noting that it would significantly boost trade volumes despite global tariff and sanctions pressures.

Putin, in his remarks, expressed confidence that bilateral trade can reach USD 100 billion annually, and said Russia was ready to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to India.

The Russian president said cooperation in energy including nuclear remains a key pillar of the strategic partnership. He highlighted prospects for collaboration on small modular nuclear reactors and floating nuclear power plants, areas that Moscow is keen to explore with India.

PM Modi said cooperation in critical minerals between the two countries will strengthen supply chain security worldwide.

Both leaders reiterated that India and Russia, along with other like-minded partners, continue to work for a just, multipolar and balanced global order. (KNO)