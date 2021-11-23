Babar Azam is the most eligible bachelor in the cricketing world. His marriage has been the talk of the town.

On Google, a fan asked Babar when he would marry? “I don’t even know, my family knows, right now the focus is on cricket, so let’s enjoy it now,” he replied.

Few months ago, it was reported that Babar got engaged to his cousin, but the date of marriage has not been decided yet.

Babar Azam recently led the Pakistan Cricket Team to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Green Shirts were eliminated after losing semi-final to Australia. Babar top scored in the tournament with 303 runs.