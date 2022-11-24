A selfie of a couple who survived a deadly air crash is breaking the internet.

A LATAM Airlines with 120 passengers on board caught fire on the runway at the airport in Peru’s capital Lima. Two people died in the crash

Soon after, a couple shared a selfie with the damaged aircraft on social media

Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi, who is one of the survivors of the air crash, shared the image. Enrique and his wife can be seen smiling while covered in a white

“When life gives you a second chance #latam,” reads the caption

The photo has gone viral on social media.

“I find it so bizarre, in a neutral way, that people take selfies after surviving tragedies. I probably would do the same, feel the urge to document the experience. And the rest of us get to peek into such situations thanks to these pictures. It gives me such a weird feeling,” said one user

Another wrote, “In those moments of tragedy, those who leave their lives just want to share the miracle of…Living!’ one person wrote under the selfie.

“It’s quite opportune, so your family knows that even though it happened, they’re okay. It is opportune that although every day there are tragedies, we have the courage to celebrate life. It is opportune to celebrate that the opportunity that another was denied to them was granted. It’s timely,” said the third.

“The guy has just been saved from certain death and obviously what can he celebrate, everyone could have died on that plane but you come with your indignation to treat him as insensitive? Who the hell do you think you are, stupid, to make yourself a champion of morality, clown!” posted another.