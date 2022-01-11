Umar Raiz might have been evicted from Bigg Boss but the drama and thrill continue.

Jammu and Kashmir doctor turned model slammed choreographer Geeta Kapur for demeaning his profession.

Geeta, who appeared as a guest judge on the show last night, said she wouldn’t want to get treated by someone who is as aggressive as him (Umar)

Umar did not take her comments lying down and hit her where it hurts most. “@geetakapur ma’am, I’ll tell u my inherited nature. When covid hit all India, I was the one working all day night to serve my country and my people without thinking about my health because that is what I got in inheritance which is to serve and to give and not think about myself,” Umar tweeted

It did not end here. He shot off another tweet to rub it on. “@geetakapur u have intermingled my profession as a doctor and my behavior in a reality show and judged me. My rxn has always been on an action towards me which u failed to understand. It’s so unfortunate that you tried to demean me on national tv just to set a narrative about me,” he said.

After his shocking eviction, celebs and netizens came out in support of Umar. His eviction came after his physical spat with Pratik Sehajpal. Umar Riaz has won several polls on social media. He also won Ticket To Finale last week.

Umar had been nominated for elimination after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal into the pool. In the promo, Big Boss said it is disgraceful that people are flouting the rules at the final stages of the game

“Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That’s impossible. I want to thank each and every one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still #UmarArmy,” Umar said thanking his fans.

“It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys, I wouldn’t have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not every day but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts.”

Umar made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last month, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label. Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.