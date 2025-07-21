WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Status Ads

Meta has started testing ads in WhatsApp Status and promoted public Channels as part of its latest monetisation push. The features are live for select Android beta users (v2.25.21.11), according to WABetaInfo.

Status Ads will work like Instagram Stories ads—appearing between regular Status updates and marked as sponsored. Users can block specific advertisers.

Promoted Channels will let businesses and creators pay to boost their channel visibility in the WhatsApp directory, also labelled as sponsored.

Despite introducing ads, WhatsApp says user privacy remains unaffected—ads won’t appear in private chats. Meta also plans transparency tools like ad activity reports showing when and by whom ads were seen.

The update could help businesses and creators grow faster, positioning WhatsApp closer to platforms like Instagram and YouTube in the creator economy.