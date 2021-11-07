WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to link their account to a second device and continue sending and receiving messages without having to connect it to the primary smartphone over the Internet.



This new feature came into force for users of the WhatsApp application, after activating the latest updates of the application on phones running “iOS” or “Android”, according to the “GSM Arena” website.



Previously, the user had to ensure that their primary smartphone was still connected to the Internet before any conversations could be carried out on the computers connected to the primary device.



In order to turn on this feature, which is still in beta phase, all devices will be unlinked before re-linking to the primary device again. Once activated, the user will be able to chat, regardless of whether your main smartphone is connected to the Internet or not.



Linked devices will continue to receive and send messages for up to 14 days after the main smartphone connection has been disconnected.



The feature is useful if the user loses their smartphone and needs to keep in touch with people via the app, or if your smartphone battery is dead but you are near a connected computer.



There will be restrictions for users of “iOS” devices. They cannot delete messages and conversations from the second device.

