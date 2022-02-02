Two bitter rivals of Bigg Boss 15 seemingly have buried their hatchet and decided to move on as both failed to win the gameshow despite being popular.

J&K doctor Umar Riaz, who was engaged in a bitter battle with Pratik Sehajpal which became the reason for his eviction, was among the first to congratulate the first runner-up.

“Congratulations @realsehajpal for reaching the top two,” Umar tweeted.

Pratik too responded warmly calling Umar `brother., “Thank you brother,” he tweeted.

Pratik Sehajpal lost the high-pitch Big Boss battle to TV star Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi beat the actor-model to win Bigg Boss season 15. Known for her character in `Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’, she took home the trophy and Rs 40 Lakh cash prize.

Sehajpal was the first runner-up, while Karan Kundra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty finished fourth while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 Lakh, finishing fifth.

Sehajpal, who was one of the finalists on `Bigg Boss OTT’ last year, also remained popular throughout the show. Earlier, Umar was eliminated after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal into the pool.

Netizens had called out Bigg Boss makers for “unfairly” evicting J&K doctor Umar Riaz. Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary also joined the chorus against the alleged discrimination in the Big Boss.

His brother Asim Riaz said Bigg Boss 15 makers decided to evict Umar because he was a threat to other contestants.

Umar made a lot of headlines given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Later netizens rallied around Umar Riaz after he faced slurs in Bigg Boss. It began during a press meet in Bigg Boss house. Karan Kundrra called Umar a ‘gadha’ (donkey). Later Karan Kundrra finally apologized to J&K doctor-turned model for calling him names on the show.