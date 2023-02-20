Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the platform is ready to roll out a subscription service that will allow users to have verified account badges.

In a Facebook post, he said it will be a paid service, and users will have to pay a minimum of $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified, a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. We’ll be rolling it out in Australia and New Zealand this week and in more countries soon,” the post said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” he wrote in a statement posted to his Facebook account.

There would be no changes to accounts on Facebook and Instagram that are already verified, the company said, adding that only users who are over the age of 18 will be allowed to subscribe. The service is not yet available to businesses.