‘We’ve Waited 10 Years for This Day’: Omar

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah exuded confidence in the party winning the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as the first phase of voting began on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah said the UT had been “waiting for this day” for 10 years.

“It is a very good thing, we want the people to vote for National Conference as it will benefit J&K. I spoke to some people, National Conference is getting a lot of votes from all sections. We are hopeful that we will win. We have been waiting for this day for 10 years. We will wait for October 8, but so far the reports are good,” he said.

Abdullah is contesting from the Ganderbal and Budgam assembly constituencies in the ongoing elections.

The National Conference and the Congress party are fighting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir together. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the J-K polls.

The first phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir saw a cumulative voter turnout of 11.11 per cent as of 9 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent followed by Doda 12.90 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent, Shopian 11.44 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent and Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent.Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today amid tight security arrangements. The voting will conclude at 6 pm.

In the first-phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8. (ANI)