SRINAGAR: A fresh spell of intermittent light to moderate rain/ snowfall over higher reaches is very likely in J&K from April 16-20.

As per the MeT office, “main activity” is expected during April 17-18. During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty winds reaching (20-30KMPH) and Hailstorm are also possible at some places of J&K. This wet spell is due to the approaching of a fresh Western Disturbance over North India.

Here’s the impact and advisory issued by the MeT office on Saturday morning.

𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙:

1. Temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly / snowbound areas.

2. Waterlogging in low lying areas.

3.Damage to orchards

4. Abrupt fall in day temperature by 7-8°C.

𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙪𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙:

1. Prior to embark on long journey, confirm road status from concerned traffic dept.

2. Stay informed about weather, as it is dynamic.

3. Farmers are advised to postpone spraying of orchards, maintain proper drainage of fields during wet weather.

4. Tourists/general public: Keep warm clothes ready as cold weather may affect your health.