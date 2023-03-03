Football legend Lionel Messi has received a threatening note from gunmen who attacked a supermarket in his hometown Rosario on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food store “Unico”, located in the Lavalle district, is owned by the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who is also a native of the Argentina city.

Police were called to the scene after a reported 14 shots were fired at the store’s shutters and front door in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two individuals on a motorbike were seen fleeing the scene, after leaving a sinister message for the PSG forward.

Lionel Messi received a threatening note from gunmen who attacked a supermarket in his hometown Rosario on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food store “Unico”, located in the Lavalle district, is owned by the family of Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who is also a native of the Argentina city.

Police were called to the scene after a reported 14 shots were fired at the store’s shutters and front door in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two individuals on a motorbike were seen fleeing the scene, after leaving a sinister message for the PSG forward.

Gunmen threatened Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left on Thursday (March 2) when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.

The city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, went to the supermarket and lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario, located about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of the capital of Buenos Aires.

Police said two men on a motorcycle fired at least a dozen shots into an Unico branch in the early hours, leaving a message on carboard that read, “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”