Srinagar: Well known Pahari writer and educationist Nisar Rahi has passed away.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri has expressed profound grief over the passing away of Nisar Rahi, describing it as a great loss to the region.

Expressing deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Nisar Rahi, who was an eminent Pahari writer and educationist. Prof. Akbar said that his contribution to Pahari Language shall continue to inspire the generations.

Prof. Akbar expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.