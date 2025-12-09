Welfare of J&K People is our top priority : LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Kathua and Samba and laid the foundation stone for the construction of 449 new homes for families affected due to recent natural calamities in the districts.

A total of 344 houses that were completely devastated in Kathua will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 34 crore. In Samba, 105 houses damaged during the recent flash floods will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs. 10.50 crore.

The construction costs for these 3-bedroom houses will be financed by an NGO, High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), which will also ensure modern amenities and facilities for home owners.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor commended HRDS India for its noble endeavour and its support to the UT administration in ensuring dignified and secure housing for the affected families in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unity is strength. Collective action can surmount challenges which appear unconquerable and we have witnessed this spirit during the crisis in August this year. Welfare of people of J&K is our top priority. We are committed to serve them and fulfil all their aspirations,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the project for construction of new homes for affected families being completed with the help of HRDS-India, manifests our commitment to people and inclusive development of J&K. He also directed the district administration for inclusion of all the genuine beneficiaries, if anyone is left out.

The first phase of the initiative involves construction of 1,500 state-of-the-art, three-bedroom pre-fabricated “Smart Houses.” Designed for modern living and efficiency, these technologically advanced homes offer superior resilience against future climate challenges and include facilities such as boundary walls and cowsheds. The construction of these houses is slated for completion within six months from the commencement of foundation work.

HRDS India will provide free life insurance coverage for the next 15 years and free annual health check-ups for all family members. The NGO will also cover the maintenance of the houses for the next five years.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke on the rapid transformation taking place across the two districts of Kathua, Samba and various sectors in the UT of J&K following massive push post 2019. He stated that sincere efforts have been made to improve the quality of life of every citizen in Kathua and Samba.

He called upon the citizens and all stakeholders to discharge their responsibility in ensuring that the pace of development does not slow down and benefits of development reach the last person in the queue.

“Better infrastructure, education, health, employment, equal opportunities and social justice have always been my priorities. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have scripted a new history with all-round and inclusive development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed gratitude to the district administration, police, army, CAPFs, Disaster Response forces, emergency responders, civil society members, and everyone involved in the relief and rescue operations.

An assistance amounting to Rs. 8.22 crore and Rs.1.38 Crore was respectively disbursed to the affected families in Kathua and Samba.

During his visit to Kathua, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated and dedicated Indoor Sports Stadium to the youth.

The District Administration Kathua has partnered with corporate entities to elevate sports infrastructure and youth engagement through the construction of a state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Stadium, complemented by outdoor basketball and volleyball courts.

Swami Atma Nambi, President, HRDS India; Col. Mahan Singh (Retd.) Chairman, DDC Kathua; Keshav Dutt Sharma, Chairman, DDC, Samba ; Members of Legislative Assembly; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Samba; Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, members of HRDS India, senior officials of police and civil administration, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.