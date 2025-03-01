SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Srinagar Heritage Festival ‘Soan Meeraas’ at Kashmir Haat today.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to all the participating artisans & artists, and appreciated the collaborated initiative by the District Administration Srinagar and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre J&K. He said, the Srinagar Heritage Festival commemorates the achievements and contribution of our great artisans, folk artists, writers and honours our unique and diverse cultural heritage which will inspire the future growth.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his resolve to revive the cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir and drive positive changes in the lives of the citizens, especially those associated with the world of art, crafts, and culture.

“The welfare of the artisan community and folk artists is one of my prime objectives. I also wish to see that every child is connected to the roots and every youth carrying the rich legacy of the artisan community is empowered to contribute to J&K’s economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that, in the last four and a half years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, well-planned policies and their time-bound implementation have ensured that our craftspeople, artisans, and artists are provided with better resources and opportunities to prosper and flourish.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the emergence of Srinagar city as the cultural nerve center of Jammu Kashmir. He shared the dedicated measures taken by the government to transform the cities of the Union Territory into the confluence of ancient traditions and modern facilities.

He further emphasised the important role of youth, artists community and enlightened citizens in preserving the cultural heritage, and also spreading awareness on environmental protection.

“Preservation and promotion of heritage is crucial for sustainable development of the cities and to improve urban quality of life. I believe culture is a way of life, and we must involve young generations, inheritors of our rich legacy, to protect cultural and natural heritage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released a book titled “Iconic Women of J&K”. He also felicitated the students and artists participating in the Srinagar Heritage Festival.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Traditional village and the Art Gallery and witnessed exhibitions, live demonstrations of sports, and various traditional cultural activities.

During the Srinagar Heritage Festival, several events were organized at Jhelum Riverfront, Dal Lake, and Kashmir Haat, providing a memorable experience for participants and visitors, besides building a strong sense of identity and fostering community cohesion.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakash, DIG CKR; Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA; senior officials of Security forces, Police and Civil Administration, artisans, artists, youth and people from all walks of life were present.