Welcome move

The J&K government recently came up with a slew of measures to aid and assist people in this ongoing crisis. Earlier this week, the government led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced financial help to workers and those associated with tourism. Besides, pension to senior citizens and free ration are some of the major decisions the government has taken to bring some relief to people in this crisis. Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of some of the most vulnerable sections of society. J&K UT Administration is providing Rs 1,000 per month to registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months. Apart from this, the amount allocated by the government to the beneficiaries of the Social Security Schemes will be transferred immediately and ration will be provided on priority basis to all ration card holders. In these challenging times, the Old-age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations. Senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family will be provided with a special pension for life. Children, who have lost their parents to Covid-19 pandemic, will be provided with special scholarships. Every family who has lost their near and dear ones due to Covid-19, will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment through Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Meanwhile, in addition to the normal quantity of NFSA ration, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has started distributing an additional free 5KG of foodgrains per person for the months of May and June, 2021 through its PDS (ration ghats) among the 66.26 Lakh AAY and NHH ration card holders in J&K. The additional 5 KG ration per person for two months is being distributed under Government of India – Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). For this purpose, 33129.83 MT of foodgrains have been allocated for the month of May and June each. The initiative will cover 8.86 Lakh AAY and 57.40 Lakh PHH beneficiaries. The eligible households are appealed that they may collect free ration for May in May and for June in June, 2021 being distributed through POS devices. In view of the COVID 19 crisis, the Government of India recently announced free rations in favour of AAY/ PHH ration card holders for two months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The need is for people’s cooperation in the fight against the deadly virus. Everyone must wear face-masks, register themselves for the vaccination, get tested and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour at all times to combat Covid pandemic.