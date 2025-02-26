As part of a nation-wide campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated 10 individuals, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to spearhead efforts to combat obesity and promote reduced consumption of edible oils. The initiative encourages each nominee to recruit 10 further participants to amplify the campaign’s reach through community engagement. However, to ensure the effectiveness of this campaign, each nominee should be provided with structured guidelines, resources and measurable targets as India’s position on the global obesity spectrum has become increasingly concerning. A study published in The Lancet reveals that India now ranks alongside the United States and China in obesity prevalence, with an estimated 80 million obese individuals. Childhood obesity has risen sharply, from 0.4 million cases in 1990 to 12.5 million in 2022 among those aged five to nineteen. Similarly, obesity rates among women over twenty have surged from 2.4 million in 1990 to 44 million in 2022, positioning India at 182nd and 180th globally for obesity prevalence among women and men, respectively. Data from the National Family Health Survey (2019–21) indicate that 3.4% of children under five are overweight, a rise from 2.1% in 2015–16. Projections by UNICEF suggest this trajectory could result in over 27 million obese children in India by 2030, constituting 10% of the global total. The economic ramifications are equally stark, with costs related to obesity predicted to escalate from $23 billion in 2019 to $479 billion by 2060. According to the ICMR-INDIAB research, approximately half of all adults in Kashmir and Ladakh are classified as obese, with diabetes affecting nearly 8% of the population and a further 10% identified as pre-diabetic. Concurrently, around 30% of residents exhibit hypertension, which reflects a broader national trend. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as abnormal fat accumulation that heightens health risks, typically measured by a body mass index exceeding 30. While genetic and environmental factors contribute, the primary cause remains an energy imbalance between calories consumed and expended. Modern dietary shifts towards energy-dense foods high in fats and sugars, coupled with sedentary lifestyles driven by urbanisation and technological advancements, have exacerbated the issue. Addressing this crisis requires multifaceted strategies. Experts emphasise the importance of balanced nutrition—reducing intake of saturated fats and added sugars while increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—alongside regular physical activity. Adults are advised to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly, while children should aim for 60 minutes daily. Early interventions, such as exclusive breastfeeding for infants up to six months, also mitigate future risks. Behavioural modifications, including smoking cessation and mindful eating to curb snacking or binge habits, are equally critical. These findings highlight the urgency of coordinated action. While governmental initiatives aim to galvanise public awareness, individual responsibility remains paramount. Combating obesity demands continued commitment to healthier lifestyles, supported by policies that promote accessible nutrition and active living. Without these efforts, rising health and economic challenges can hinder advancements in India’s public health sector.