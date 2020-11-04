Weatherman predicts light rains, snowfall in higher reaches today

Srinagar: The Meteorological department (MeT) here has predicted light rains and snow in upper reaches of Kashmir today.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that as per the forecast, the upper reaches of the valley would receive light snowfall at isolated places on Wednesday. “However, there is no forecast of any major weather activity till next week,” he said.

“The weather would likely remain partly cloudy with possibility of light snowfall at isolated places on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh during the next two days.

However, there is no forecast for any major snowfall activity during the next ten days,” said the statement issued by MeT reads.

The MeT forecast said: “A fresh Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, has begun affecting the weather in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the influence of this WD, light rain or snow is possible at few places during the next 48 hours.”—(KNO)