Srinagar: Even as J&K is witnessing dry weather conditions right now, the Meteorological Department has forecast light showers from Wednesday.

However, the weatherman has ruled out chances of heavy rainfall till April end.

Here is the detailed forecast issued on Monday:

26-28𝙩𝙝 April : Generally Cloudy with Possibility of intermittent light Rain with thunder/Lightning (light snowfall over higher reaches of Central and North, Northwestern parts of Kashmir) at many places with peak intensity on 27th April. (moderate intensity rainfall at few places)

Strong gusty wind towards late afternoon/evening with possibility of hailstorm cant be ruled out during the above period.

29-30th April: Generally cloudy with Light rain at a few places for a short period.

NO forecast of Major Rain/Snowfall till ending April.

Advisory

● Farmers are advised to spray/fertilizer application during the next 48-56 hours.

● Fall in Day temp. by 4-6°C at most places of Kashmir Division and 2-4°C in many places of Jammu Division on 27th April.