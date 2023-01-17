Srinagar: Even as most parts of Kashmir valley are witnessing partly cloudy conditions, the MeT office has forecast widespread snowfall over the middle and higher reaches from January 22.

Check out the detailed weather forecast issued by the Met office:

●15-18𝙩𝙝: Mainly Dry.

●19th-21𝙨𝙩: Cloudy with chances of light Snow over isolated to scattered places mainly over higher reaches.

●22-24𝙩𝙝: Widespread moderate Snow/(rain in Jmu) & moderate to heavy Snow over middle & higher reaches most likely during 22Night-24th(F/N).

[60% chance]

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮’𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙢𝙥

Srinagar: -2.7

Jmu: 3.1

Katra: 3.6

● 𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮

• People living in snowbound Areas are once again advised to remain alert & cautious while venturing in areas which are vulnerable to Snow Avalanche.

Fall in Minimum (Night temp.) Rise in Day temp. Till 18th.