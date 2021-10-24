India and Pakistan national cricket teams are face to face after a gap of over two years.
Here is the weather report collated by kashmir_weather
Dry and sunny weather conditions are expected to continue today at Dubai International Stadium where the match is going to be played.
It will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
There can be some high-level clouds, however, the probability of rain is 0%.
The maximum day temperature will hover around 33°C while the minimum temperature can go down to 24°C.
Hence, the weather conditions are perfect for an exciting game of cricket
Let’s see who wins!
