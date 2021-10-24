India and Pakistan national cricket teams are face to face after a gap of over two years.

Here is the weather report collated by kashmir_weather

Dry and sunny weather conditions are expected to continue today at Dubai International Stadium where the match is going to be played.

It will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

There can be some high-level clouds, however, the probability of rain is 0%.

The maximum day temperature will hover around 33°C while the minimum temperature can go down to 24°C.



Hence, the weather conditions are perfect for an exciting game of cricket

Let’s see who wins!