Srinagar: Even as the Kashmir valley is reeling under severe cold wave conditions, the MeT office has predicted a slight respite in a latest weather update on Saturday.
Check out the update here:
“Currently, weather is mainly clear to partly cloudy in Kashmir Division and mainly clear to foggy at isolated places of Jammu Division.
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩
Mainly Dry weather till 25th December.
26-30th: Generally Cloudy with intermittent Light Snow at isolated to scattered places on higher reaches of North, Northwestern & central Kashmir during 29(Night) -30th.
● Slight improvement in minimum temperature and respite from cold and dry weather from 26th to 31st December.
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮’𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙢𝙥(°C)
Srinagar -5.4
Pahalgam -6.4
Gulmarg -6.4
Jammu 4.2
Banihal -2.0
Bhaderwah -1.5 “