Srinagar: Even as the Kashmir valley is reeling under severe cold wave conditions, the MeT office has predicted a slight respite in a latest weather update on Saturday.

“Currently, weather is mainly clear to partly cloudy in Kashmir Division and mainly clear to foggy at isolated places of Jammu Division.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩

Mainly Dry weather till 25th December.

26-30th: Generally Cloudy with intermittent Light Snow at isolated to scattered places on higher reaches of North, Northwestern & central Kashmir during 29(Night) -30th.

● Slight improvement in minimum temperature and respite from cold and dry weather from 26th to 31st December.

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮’𝙨 𝙈𝙞𝙣 𝙏𝙚𝙢𝙥(°C)

Srinagar -5.4

Pahalgam -6.4

Gulmarg -6.4

Jammu 4.2

Banihal -2.0

Bhaderwah -1.5 “