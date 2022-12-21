Srinagar: The MeT office has forecast light to moderate snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir valley from December 26-30. However, there is no forecast of any major snowfall.

“Mainly Dry weather till December 25. Shallow FOG may develop during morning hours in plains of Jammu during nxt 22-24th(60% chance).

26-30th: Generally Cloudy Sky with intermittent Light to Moderate Snow at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jmu and light rain in plains of Jammu(60℅chance).

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮: Snowfall & below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like Mughal road, Zojila, Karna, Sadna top etc. during 26-27th, although there’s NO forecast of any Major snow spell,” the MeT office said in a latest weather advisory issued Wednesday morning.

Kashmir valley’s harshest 40 day winter period Chillai Kalan started on Wednesday on a cold note.

Night temperatures in Srinagar dropped to minus 4.2 degrees Celsius – season’s lowest.