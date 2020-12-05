by Monitor News Desk

Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Dec 13

File photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Srinagar: The Indian meteorological Department has predicted erratic weather in J&K till December 13.

In a statement, the IMD said that weather is likely to remain dry till evening of December 6.

“As expected earlier there’s less than 90% chances of moderate snowfall with isolated heavy fall during 7-8 December on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh like Gulmarg, Zojila, Banihal-Ramban Top etc,” the statement said.

The system, it added, is likely to bring in more snowfall in Northern parts of Valley, Drass Sonmarg axis.

Meanwhile, the plains of J&K are likely to get light snowfall and rain.

“Thereafter as of now, another snow spell is likely during 12-13th. The snow spell may lead to disruption of Traffic on Zojila, Mugal Road etc,” the statement added.

