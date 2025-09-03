Weather office issues heavy rain alert for J&K

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts in the coming days.

According to the MeT advisory, a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers is expected at many places during September 2 and 3. Districts of Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.

Other districts, including Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam, may see moderate to heavy showers, particularly from the late night of September 2 to the early morning of September 3.

The weather office further predicted brief spells of rain and thunder at isolated places between September 4 and 7, followed by another spell of moderate rainfall in parts of the Jammu division during the late night of September 8 and the morning of September 9. An improvement in the weather is expected from September 9 afternoon and is likely to last till the evening of September 11.

The advisory cautioned that the spell of inclement weather may trigger cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable spots across the Union Territory. People living in hilly and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert and exercise caution.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) also issued a weather advisory, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts of the Jammu region.

Rains are likely over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba, and Udhampur districts towards the early morning to forenoon of September 2.

“There is a possibility of cloudburst, flash floods, and landslides at a few vulnerable places. People are advised to stay alert,” it said, adding that in case of any emergency, residents may dial 112 for immediate assistance.

Kashmir Weather, an independent forecaster, said a widespread spell of rain is expected across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 60 hours.

Jammu Region: Parts of the region are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, though occasional breaks may occur. Water levels in rivers and streams are expected to rise significantly and, in some areas, may even cross flood alarm levels.

Kashmir Region: Rainfall is also on the cards here, but overall intensity will remain lower compared to Jammu. Still, some locations may witness heavy showers, particularly over the Pir Panjal mountains and higher reaches of Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag. A noticeable rise in the Jhelum’s water level is also expected.

“Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible at times in some spots. Flash floods and cloudbursts cannot be ruled out. Streams and rivers across both regions may swell during this spell. Mountain passes will remain vulnerable to landslides and shooting stones,” it said.