Weather not in our Hands,Omar Welcomes Players to National School Games

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday welcomed young football players from across India as they arrived in the Valley to participate in the National School Games (U-19 Football Tournament), assuring them full support despite harsh weather conditions.

“The weather does not allow me to give a long speech and keep you standing in the rain,” Omar said while addressing the participants. “The weather is not in our hands, but on behalf of myself, my colleagues and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I welcome all the players and their teams who have come from every corner of the country.”

He urged the players to compete with sportsmanship and enthusiasm. “I hope you will participate in this tournament with a good spirit and passion,” he said.

The Chief Minister also assured immediate help for any team facing difficulty due to the cold. “If any of you have not arranged warm clothes or face any problem because of the weather, please let us know. We will make all arrangements so that you have no problem in this tournament,” he said .

Calling it a brief spell of cold, he added, “This is a two-day season. We hope the weather will improve after two days and you will be able to participate in a good atmosphere.”

“Winning is not as important as participating. Thank you all for coming all the way here. Best of luck to all of you,” he added.(KNS)