Srinagar: Most parts of the Kashmir valley are presently witnessing cloudy weather conditions and the MeT office has forecast light to moderate snowfall.

Check out the latest weather advisory of the MeT office here:

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮,7𝙩𝙝:Possibility of snowfall over higher reaches from evening.

8-9𝙩𝙝: Light to moderate Snowfall/(rain in plains of Jmu) at many places of J&K(>75% chance)

10-11𝙩𝙝: Generally Cloudy

12-13𝙩𝙝: Widespread moderate Snowfall/(rain in plains of Jmu) with Heavy Snowfall over higher reaches(>75% chance)

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

Very likely to affect surface transportation during 8-9th(70% chance) & Air transportation during 12-13th(60-70% chance).