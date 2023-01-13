The MeT office has ruled out chances of heavy snowfall in the plains of Kashmir valley.
“Gradual decrease in Rain/Snow from now. Rain/Snow likely to stop by night.
No heavy snow expected in plains,” Director MeT office Sonum Lotus said on Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, check out the present depth/ status of snow in J&K:
Srinagar: 2 CM.. Snowing
Phalgam: 28cm..Overcast
Kokernag: 23 CM.. Snowing
Qazigund: 10 CM.. Snowing
Kupwara: 5 CM. Snow just started.
Badarwah: 2cm..Light Rain
Batote: 2.7 CM.. Snowing
Jammu: 5.6 mn..Cloudy
Katra: 19 mm.. Overcast