The MeT office has ruled out chances of heavy snowfall in the plains of Kashmir valley.

“Gradual decrease in Rain/Snow from now. Rain/Snow likely to stop by night.

No heavy snow expected in plains,” Director MeT office Sonum Lotus said on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, check out the present depth/ status of snow in J&K:

Srinagar: 2 CM.. Snowing

Phalgam: 28cm..Overcast

Kokernag: 23 CM.. Snowing

Qazigund: 10 CM.. Snowing

Kupwara: 5 CM. Snow just started.

Badarwah: 2cm..Light Rain

Batote: 2.7 CM.. Snowing

Jammu: 5.6 mn..Cloudy

Katra: 19 mm.. Overcast