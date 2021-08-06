Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Jammu and kashmir
Weapons suspected to be air dropped from drone recovered in Samba

JAMMU: Army troops have recovered some weapons suspected to be air dropped on Friday morning through drone in bordering belt of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that as alert was already sounded and searches were being carried out in view of upcoming Independence Day, the
Army early Friday morning recovered a packet from near the bordering belt.

 

“A packet was found in Babbar Nullah, Rajpura in Samba sector,” sources added.

The packet contained two pistol and Magazines, they said.

The arms and weapons have been seized and more details are awaited, sources said.


