SRINAGAR: Vowing to crush terrorists and the terror ecosystem, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for killing innocents in Rajouri.

“We have given full freedom to the security forces (in combating terror). I want to assure the people that the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for this despicable attack. It is our firm resolve to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem,” LG said.

Sinha, who met the families of the slain in Rajouri, said an operation will be launched against the terrorists to ensure peace and tranquility in the area. “We held a security review meeting. We will probe the incident and reach the bottom of the case. It is a nefarious plan to vitiate the atmosphere,” Sinha told the media after meeting the families of the deceased.

Lieutenant Governor said the perpetrators of the attack will not go scot-free. “Gin logo ne is gatna ko anjaam diya hai, pura hisab barabar kiya jayaga (Those who carried out the incident will be taught a lesson),” he said.

Sinha said some people raised the issue of lapses, which will be looked into. “Some raised the question of lapses. We have ordered an inquiry and we will try to find out,” he said.

Sinha had announced Rs 10 Lakh and a government job to the next of kin (NOK) of each of those civilians killed in the attack. “Death cannot be compensated. We will provide compensation and government jobs to NOKs of the deceased. We will take care of the families,” he said.

Four locals were killed and six others were injured when terrorists fired indiscriminately on the civilians at Dhangri village on Sunday evening. According to the police, two terrorists targeted three houses barely 50 meters apart in upper Dhangri village.

“As per the information, two terrorists came and targeted three houses in the Upper Dhangri area. Four casualties were reported. The search operation is on. Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We will try to neutralize the two terrorists soon,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

On Monday, two people including a minor girl were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off at Dangri village.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Upper Dangri village in the Rajouri district, sources said.