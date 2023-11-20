NEW DELHI: India’s dream of winning a third ODI World Cup title came crashing down on Sunday, when Australia defeated the hosts in the final by six wickets to win their sixth trophy in the showpiece event of the 50-over format.

Despite half-centuries by Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66), India could only put on 240 on the board after being asked to bat first by Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who won the toss.

India’s bowling, which had been the talk of the town in their 10 consecutive wins before losing in the final, had no answer to the skills of Australian opener Travis Head, who scored a 120-ball 137 to take his team to victory with seven overs to spare.

Head added 192 runs with Marnus Labuschagne (58) after Australia’s run-chase started on the wrong note, losing three wickets for just 47 runs.

The game was also attended byPrime Minister Narendra Modi, who, after the match said that the country stands with the Indian team for its brilliant performance in the World Cup and the defeat in the final takes nothing away from that.

“Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” Modi posted on microblogging website ‘X’.

Here’s how the reactions flowed in to support the Indian team:

Dear Team India,



Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.



We stand with you today and always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

Congratulations to Australia for a fantastic victory at the Cricket World Cup final. Your excellence and determination were on full display, and you've truly earned this moment of glory.



To Team India, we stand tall with you. Sport is as much about grace in defeat as it is about… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) November 19, 2023

The perfect World Cup ending wasn't to be 💔 — heartbreaking for 1.4 billion.



The men in blue should be proud. In 7 weeks, you gave us moments I'll never forget. You guys are true fighters. Take rest and come back strong. We'll always support you with the same energy!! ❤️… pic.twitter.com/ZQhhtWMXTe — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 19, 2023

As I’ve said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 19, 2023

Heartbreak for India but Rohit and his men must hold their heads high for a memorable run at the World Cup. One defeat does not define this team. Congrats to Australia for being crowned World Cup champions for a sixth time, and to Travis Head for a blistering century. Rohit will… — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 19, 2023

Sport doesn’t always have fairytale endings 😔 The ‘almost perfect World Cup ‘ wasn’t to be .. but so much to be proud of our team and boys 🇮🇳 each one of you are truly amazing 🙏🏽

Congratulations to Australia , you were the better team today .@BCCI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 19, 2023

No complaints with this team. Undoubtedly the most consistent team. Dominated all the way before finals. The only complaint is with myself because I attach my happiness with results. pic.twitter.com/oR8f1Hs1ip — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023