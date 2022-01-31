New Delhi: President Kovind in address to joint sitting of Parliament said that they have administered 150 crore doses of Covid vaccine in record time:

*More than 70 per cent beneficiaries have been administered second dose of Covid vaccine, says President.

*Rs 64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare country for health crisis in future, says President Kovind.

*Over six crore rural households getting tap water under ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative, says Kovind.

*India’s agriculture exports have crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, says President.

*Government procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers, says President Kovind.

*More than 11 crore farmer families received Rs 1.8 lakh crore through PM-KISAN; big changes seen in farm sector: President.

*In order to bring gender equity, my government has raised age of marriage for women to 21 years: President Kovind.

*Since 2016, more than 60,000 start-ups set up in country in 56 different sectors leading to 6 lakh new jobs, says President Kovind.