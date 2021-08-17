‘We don’t count because we’re from Afghanistan’: Heartbreaking video of Afghan girl in tears goes viral

Chandigarh: Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad has posted a heartbreaking video of an Afghani girl on twitter, where she is talking about how the world treats Afghanistan and that the war-torn country will soon be forgotten.

Alinejad posted the video on Twitter on Friday, ahead of the Taliban’s Kabul take over.

She wrote in the caption, “Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this.”

Lakhs of Afghans have fled their homes since the end of May amid fears that the Taliban would reimpose strict rules of Islam.