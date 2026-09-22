We Can’t Make Every Tourist Destination Gulmarg: CM Omar



Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir cannot replicate the Gulmarg tourism model at every destination and that tourism infrastructure must be developed according to the unique features and potential of individual destinations.

Replying to questions during Question Hour of the ongoing Autumn Session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said the government was focusing on developing new and emerging destinations, promoting diverse forms of tourism and strengthening infrastructure across Jammu Division.

“We can’t make every tourist destination Gulmarg, and build gondolas at every destination. Every tourist destination has its unique and separate attraction,” Abdullah said.

He said the higher ridership of the Gulmarg Gondola compared to the one at Patnitop was among the factors that needed to be considered before proposing similar infrastructure elsewhere.

On the proposed Gondola or cable car project at Doodhpathri, the Chief Minister said the proposal was under consideration and would be taken up subject to approval by the competent authority, completion of required formalities and availability of funds.

He said snow skiing was introduced at Doodhpathri by the Tourism Department in 2023, while a drag lift was constructed and made operational in 2026.

The government has identified land at five locations along the Arigam-Reyar Ich stretch for wayside facilities, including amenities for visitors and local vendors. Administrative approval has been accorded at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, with the works at the tendering stage.

Around 25 kanals of state land near the Sheep Farm at Kralpathri has also been identified for a Tourist Transit Hub and a 400-car parking facility at Doodhpathri. A Detailed Project Report, estimated at ₹75 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, has been submitted to the Ministry of Tourism for consideration.

Tourism Allocation Rises to ₹62.85 Crore

Replying to a question by MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, Abdullah said the government had adopted a strategy focused on tourism development, promotion and diversification in Jammu Division, with emphasis on new destinations and year-round tourism.

He said the Tourism Department was promoting pilgrimage, heritage, adventure, eco, nature, rural, cultural, wellness and leisure tourism, besides improving infrastructure and tourist facilities.

Development works have been taken up at Suchetgarh, Shiv Khori, Sudhmahadev, Patnitop, Basholi, Bhaderwah/Gatha, Mansar, Baradari, Kesari Hills and Behra/Qasab.

Abdullah said new destinations were being developed to reduce pressure on established tourist centres and distribute tourism-related economic activity across Jammu Division.

The department participated in or facilitated 110 events and festivals between April 2025 and March 2026, and 43 events between April and August 2026.

Five pilgrimage circuits sanctioned under the Capex Plan 2020-21 are also under progress. These include Mansar Circuit Phase-I, Shiv Khori, Utterbehni, Purmandal and Sukrala circuits.

The approved budget for tourism development activities in Jammu Division increased from ₹56.50 crore in 2023-24 to ₹61.15 crore in 2024-25 and ₹62.85 crore in 2025-26.

Khansahib Sites Being Assessed

On tourism development in Khansahib, Abdullah said the Tourism Department had started identifying and assessing areas with tourism potential.

Site visits were conducted at Pushker, Shoplian, Nowgam, Drung, Habber, Banglapathri and Palmasidan in consultation with local stakeholders and Revenue and Forest Department officials.

The sites will be considered for future development based on tourism potential, feasibility, land availability and statutory requirements.

Power Amnesty Proposal Under Examination

On the power sector, Abdullah said the government was examining a proposal to reintroduce or extend the Amnesty Scheme for power consumers.

Replying to MLA Vikram Randhawa, he said repeated amnesty schemes could affect timely payment of electricity bills.

He said the government could, however, consider relief for people living below the poverty line and other underprivileged consumers on a case-to-case basis.