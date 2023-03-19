JAMMU, MARCH 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has congratulated the people of J&K as ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ monthly radio programme completes its two years of Jan Bhagidari.

These two years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor, public participation in policy making, empowerment of women, farmers and youth, the Lt Governor said.

Awaam Ki Awaaz is voice of the people and every citizen was encouraged to participate in the development journey of J&K. It has touched millions of lives in the last two years and also witnessed paradigm shift as far as path breaking people-centric reforms are concerned, added the Lt Governor.

“People first is our governance Mantra. Our vision is to build a confident, prosperous and progressive J&K and we are committed to fulfill the aspirations of the citizens,” the Lt Governor said.

During the 24th edition of Awaam Ki Awaaz, the Lt Governor shared stories of citizens’ innovative endeavors, community service and contributions in preserving and promoting art & craft and linguistic heritage of J&K.

The Lt Governor highlighted the exemplary endeavour of Gauhar Ali Khan of Tangmarg, Baramulla, who has revolutionized the Integrated Farming system through new innovations & adoption of new technologies in agriculture.

Sharing the story of Richa Sharma from Kishtwar who runs a self-help group, which manufactures disposable paper cups and plates with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission, the Lt Governor said her success is inspiring budding female entrepreneurs.

The Lt Governor also mentioned about master craftsman Ghulam Mohammad Baig who is tirelessly working to preserve and promote priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K crafts.

Appreciating the selfless efforts of Swatantra Dev Kotwal of Udhampur who wears many hats as a civil defense volunteer, an advocate, a writer, and a covid warrior, the Lt Governor said his devotion to public service is truly inspiring the society.

The Lt Governor highlighted the contribution of Sh. K D Maini of Poonch as a chronicler of history and culture of Jammu Kashmir. He has dedicated his life to the preservation and promotion of the linguistic heritage of the border areas, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also voiced the suggestions of citizens including of Parul Bandral from Jammu on organizing Medical Camps in far flung areas, Uzma Arshid from Kulgam and Supinder Kaur from Miran Sahib Jammu on malnutrition among women and children.

The Lt Governor noted suggestions received from Deepak Pargotra from Samba on making Jan Bhagidari as one of the viable measures to cleanliness drive and to fight malaria and dengue in the rural areas. Faizal Aijaz from Srinagar had suggested Jan Bhagidari for upcoming G20 Summit in J&K and Ashiq Hussain Ganaie of Pulwama had written on measures to promote sprinkler irrigation facility in saffron cultivation.

The Lt Governor issued directions to the concerned departments for taking appropriate action on the suggestions received from the people. He also apprised the efforts of various departments in ensuring services and welfare of people and called for collective efforts towards prosperity and development of Jammu Kashmir.