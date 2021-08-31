‘We are again receiving SOS calls’: Govt, local charities gear up to tackle third COVID wave in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government and local charities have pulled up their socks to tackle possible COVID 19 third wave in the valley.

Some of the districts including Srinagar have witnessed a surge in COVID cases for the last few days, which have raised the concern of a possible third wave hitting the union territory.

The Centre has also has predicted the third wave of COVID-19 anytime between September and October.

After a brief break, NGOs and charities are readying to deal with any medical emergency.

Athrout, a charitable organization, which provided medical assistance to the COVID patients during the last two waves, has already dispatched 151 oxygen concentrators to 43 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“For the last few days, we have been receiving SoS calls for oxygen cylinders and concentrators, which indicate that cases might surge. So we are keeping ourselves ready and have distributed oxygen concentrators to the trustworthy NGOs at 43 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Chairman Athrout Bashir Ahmad Nadvi.

He said the organization currently has more than 350 oxygen concentrators available and 55 mini ventilators in stock.

“From oxygen concentrators to ventilators, all the machines are being readied for the patient,” Nadvi said.

During the second wave, Athrout had set up a 100-bed Covid facility in a record three days’ time in collaboration with the Srinagar administration. Haj house building was converted into a spacious 100- bed plus Covid facility in Srinagar.

Nadvi said they have almost 30 beds on standby in the Hajj House. “In addition to it, we have 1.5 lakh masks and 3000 hand sanitizers available right now,” he said.

Another charitable organization SRO- Kashmir too has stocked equipment to deal with the COVID.

The organization has 550 medium oxygen cylinders and 250 oxygen concentrators available for the patients.

“We hope it won’t be as overwhelming as the second wave, but when the third wave comes it will find us ready. We have almost doubled our O² support capacity in the last 3 months. Today SRO has 550 bulk & medium O² cylinders, 250 O² Cons and other vital equipment in sufficient numbers,” the organization posted on its Twitter handle.

Many other NGOs and masjid committees in the valley too have braced up for providing assistance to the COVID -19 patients.

Directorate of Health Services (DHS) spokesman Dr. Mir Mushtaq said they are well equipped to tackle Covid-19.

“We are well prepared to fight Covid-19. We have strengthened bed capacity and kept oxygen cylinders and concentrators ready. Pediatric facilities have also been established to ensure proper care and treatment of patients,” he said.