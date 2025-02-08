JAMMU, FEBRUARY 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the endeavor of National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for providing an engaging platform to book lovers, publishers, and authors. He has also asked the National Book Trust to regularly organize annual book festivals in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:

“World Book Fair is the ideal opportunity to promote reading habits, celebrate the contribution of literary communities, keep track of new ideas, and invite writers and citizens for cultural exchange and intellectual discourse to expand our horizon.

A book is the best companion, which offers new ideas and perspectives in our life journey. It is the best medium for thinkers, scientists, and spiritualists to preserve and carry forward the wealth of knowledge for the benefit of future generations.”