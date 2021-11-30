Srinagar: The wedding season is almost over in the Kashmir valley. And the famed Kashmiri chefs called ‘wazas’ in local parlance have added a bomb-shaped ‘rista’ to the wazwaan menu to wind up this year’s wedding season.



During the past couple of days, the photograph of this new ‘rista’ has gone viral on social media platforms especially Facebook and WhatsApp.



Even as life by and large started limping back to normal after two successive Covid lockdowns, the wazas exhibited their culinary skills to the fullest during the Kashmiri weddings.

Pandemic influence:

While the ‘bomb-shaped rista’ seems to be the latest addition to ‘wazwaan’, guests even came across Coronavirus-shaped ‘shami-kebabs’ earlier this year.

Guests also tasted ‘shami kebabs’ that resembled starfish to ‘yemberzal’ shaped ‘ristas’. Photographs of these new dishes on the ‘wazwaan’ platter too had gone viral on social media and evoked mixed responses from the netizens.

People’s take



While some people in Kashmir got amused by these innovations, others were not happy. They felt that the wazas should stick to the traditional varieties of wazwaan like rista, goshtaba, kebab, tabak maaz, etc only.



“It should be replaced as Goshtaba last-ball finish at all,” wrote Bhat Kaisu on Facebook

