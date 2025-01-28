New Delhi, Jan 27: Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today launched major initiatives in the lead-up to the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in New Delhi

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Indian filmmakers Shekhar Kapur and Gaurav Dwivedi, and CEO Prasar Bharati were also present at the launch.

Echoing the Prime Minister’s vision, of establishing the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) as a summit of global repute, akin to the Davos Economic Forum, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, mentioned that this effort is part of a broader strategy to highlight India’s creative economy, which is rich with tradition, storytelling, and cultural significance—elements of what is globally recognized as the ‘Orange Economy.’

“Our rich culture, which once resonated in the halls of the Chicago World’s Fair through Swami Vivekananda, is today being carried forward by our Prime Minister on the global stage, through initiatives like yoga, culture, creativity, and Ayurveda,” stated Ashwini Vaishnaw. “WAVES is an extension of this effort, aiming to make India the global capital of the creator economy.”, he added.

The Union Ministers launched WAVES Bazaar, 3 Create in India Challenges, WAVES Awards, and also announced one more Challenge.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the WAVES Bazaar – Global e-Marketplace, a groundbreaking platform designed to connect India’s vast creative talent pool with international markets. The platform enables users to showcase their content, pitch projects, and build meaningful connections that transcend geographical boundaries. It simplifies global business interactions by offering tailored tools and resources, ensuring creators and businesses can expand their reach while discovering new opportunities for growth and success.

On this occasion, Secretary I&B mentioned that WAVES Bazaar is a transformative platform that will unite creators, buyers, and collaborators from across various entertainment sectors such as film, TV, music, esports, animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics. It will bridge geographical gaps, allowing creators to display their work and engage in meaningful B2B interactions.

WAVES Bazaar will also support brand collaborations, funding, and distribution, helping creators secure the backing they need to realize their ideas. This comprehensive e-marketplace will be an important tool to harness the potential of the budding creative economy in India. This platform will enable content creators to market their products, ideas, and skills.

WAVES Awards are set to commence with nominations opening on February 15, 2025. Celebrating excellence across various creative disciplines, the WAVES Awards feature categories such as Game of the Year, Film of the Year, and Advertising Campaign of the Year. The awards also include Special Selection Awards, honoring lifetime achievements and significant impacts in fields like technology and social influence.

Another highlight was the launch of three new challenges under the Create in India Challenges, viz. “Resonate: The EDM Challenge”, “Make The World Wear Khadi” and “Wah Ustad”.

Envisioned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, driven by the esteemed “Dilli Gharana” in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Doordarshan, “Wah Ustad” provides a platform for young, classically trained vocalists to showcase their exceptional skills. It is open to participants aged 18 years and above, including international participation. It is a two-phased competition culminating in a Grand National finale at WAVES 2025 whose registrations have been opened today on the website of Prasar Bharati (https://prasarbharati.gov.in/wah-ustad/).

This challenge invites advertising professionals and freelancers to develop innovative campaigns that position Khadi as a global brand. Open for international participation, this challenge aims to promote Khadi within India and internationally. The participants have to explore innovative design concepts across various formats (e.g., digital, print, video, experiential). “Make The World Wear Khadi” encourages creative thinking and strategic approaches to elevate Khadi’s brand image and drive consumer engagement.

Resonate: The EDM Challenge: Hosted by the Indian Music Association (IMA), “Resonate” invites artists, composers, musicians, and performers from around the world to showcase their exceptional talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) production. This challenge is open to all nationalities.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting also announced a new challenge aimed at promoting films that explore India’s rich tourism and cultural heritage. This initiative challenges filmmakers to delve deep into the nation’s vibrant cultural tapestry, showcasing it to both national and international audiences. These challenges aim to foster creativity, innovation, and global participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, described India as a vibrant crucible of storytellers, musicians, content creators, and religious diversity. “Our cultural heritage is not just a testament to our past but the backbone of our future on the global stage.”

Create in India Challenges, the cornerstone of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring and professional creators from India and across the globe. With over 70,000 registrations and counting, the challenge has captured the imagination of individuals and communities from diverse backgrounds, fostering a holistic ecosystem for vibrant creativity and innovation. So far, 31 Create in India Challenges have been launched out of which 25 are still open for registration with 22 attracting global participation.