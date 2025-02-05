LEH, FEBRUARY 05: The Watershed Yatra, an initiative under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) WDC 2.0, was successfully launched today. The nationwide virtual inauguration was led by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative aims to promote water conservation, sustainable livelihoods, and environmental awareness among rural communities. It focuses on the conservation of water resources, the efficient use of rainwater, and the strengthening of community-based institutions to ensure long-term sustainability in watershed management.

The virtual launch event in Ladakh was held at the DC Conference Hall. The event was attended by Executive Councilor Ghulam Mehdi, ADDC Leh Sonam Nurboo, ACD A.G Zargar, and watershed committee members, reflecting the region’s commitment to sustainable development. The program commenced with a welcome address by Project officer IWMP/Nodal officer UT Ladakh Shehnaz, followed by a pledge on soil and water conservation. ADDC Sonam Nurboo, while sharing his insights on the occasion, emphasized that the primary objective of this initiative is to boost productivity and improve the income of the local population through agriculture and allied activities. He highlighted the various activities undertaken by the watershed committee, stressing their role in promoting sustainable land and water management practices that directly benefit farmers and rural communities.

Executive Councilor Ghulam Mehdi further elaborated on the significant achievements and benefits of the schemes implemented under the initiative. He highlighted the positive impact these efforts have had at the grassroots level, showcasing the success of the watershed committee across Ladakh. He commended the committee’s dedication to conserving natural resources, enhancing agricultural output, and improving rural livelihoods, reinforcing the importance of community participation in sustainable development.

As a gesture of appreciation, mementos were presented to Thinless Dorjey from Hanu, Haji Fida Hussain from Chuchot, Tsering Spalzang from Ezangs, and Kunzang Yangdol from Chemdey as Watershed Magdarshaks in recognition of their outstanding contributions to watershed management.