Watershed Action

Planet Earth is facing escalating pressures from population growth, urban expansion, industrial activity and climate disruptions. Against this backdrop, responsible stewardship of water has become indispensable. In the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, concerted efforts to address water scarcity illustrate the potential of targeted action. Over 16,000 water conservation and rainwater harvesting projects have been finalised, with districts such as Kupwara, Rajouri, and Poonch leading in implementation. Restoration initiatives have revived 6,622 water bodies, notably in Shopian and Pulwama, while 9,369 groundwater recharge structures have bolstered aquifer levels. These measures reflect a pragmatic approach to balancing ecological health with human needs. Complementing these efforts, 54,446 watershed projects have curbed soil erosion and improved water retention, with Kupwara, Rajouri, and Poonch again at the forefront. Afforestation drives have further strengthened ecological resilience, with 37,362 planting activities enhancing green cover in Rajouri and Ramban. Looking ahead, priorities include cataloguing water bodies through geo-tagging, desilting rivers, expanding water resource centres, and revitalising smaller rivers. The planned theme for 2025, “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari–Jan Jagrukta Ki Or,” underscores the role of public engagement and corporate partnerships in scaling conservation impact. A partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change aims to map springs and safeguard catchment zones in the Jhelum, Chenab, and Ravi basins, addressing systemic vulnerabilities. Grassroots engagement has proven vital. A recent week-long initiative in Kupwara’s schools engaged students through seminars, workshops, and creative competitions, highlighting water’s role in sustaining life. Over 350 events saw dialogue on sustainable practices, demonstrating how local action can ripple into broader change. Such campaigns, if replicated across Jammu and Kashmir, could deepen public commitment to conservation. Water’s finite nature demands judicious management. Freshwater ecosystems, already strained, face existential threats from overuse and pollution. Conservation safeguards biodiversity, stabilises economies by curbing costs linked to water scarcity, and secures intergenerational equity. However, the success of conservation depends not just on infrastructure and planning, but on sustained public awareness. Traditional and digital media must play a more assertive role in highlighting the urgency of water issues—educating citizens, amplifying local conservation stories, and holding stakeholders accountable. By integrating technology, policy, and community participation, regions can mitigate depletion while adapting to climatic shifts. Focus on data-driven projects, combined with education and inclusive planning, can forge pathways toward water security. The challenge lies in maintaining momentum—transforming isolated successes into enduring systems that prioritise resilience, equity, and ecological balance. Continuous public education, supported by a vigilant and informed media landscape, is essential for building a water-conscious society equipped to meet the challenges of a warming world. These interventions are particularly critical given the region’s recent trends of deficit rainfall and reduced snowfall—patterns that have disrupted traditional water cycles and aggravated water scarcity. Jammu and Kashmir, historically reliant on snow-fed rivers and seasonal precipitation, has experienced irregular weather in recent years, impacting both surface and groundwater recharge. The shrinking of glaciers and erratic snowfall have further threatened the sustainability of springs, streams, and agricultural productivity.