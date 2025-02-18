Srinagar, February 18: The Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar on Tuesday issued an “urgent public notice” regarding a 30-hour shutdown of the Sindh Power Canal HEP Old Ganderbal and desilting of the Forebay.

As per the Urgent Public Notice, this shutdown is scheduled to take place from ‘22nd to 23rd February 2025’ as part of necessary repair work by the Department of Civil Investigation & Design Wing, JKPDC.

It reads, as a result of this work, raw water supply to the Water Treatment Plants of Nishat, Alusteng, and Rangil will be severely impacted. Consequently, potable water supply will be affected in major parts of Srinagar City and surrounding areas.

The advisory also reads, the affected areas include: Zakoora, Gulab Bagh, Alusteng, Shuhama, Hadoora, Chatterhama, Khalmulla, Habak, Naseem Bagh, Busserbagh, Malla Bagh, Pandach, Buchpora, Soura, Anchar, Bohlouhpora, Zoonimar, Nowshera, Bagh I Ali Mardan Khan, Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Rajouri Kadal, Nallahmar, Nawakadal, Bohori Kadal, Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal, Sadribal, Nigeen, Saida Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Khayam, Nowpora, Dalgate, Konkhan, Gagribal, Nehru Park, Dal areas, Brein, Gupkar, Sonwar, Indra Nagar, Shivpora, Batwara, Pandrethan, Lal Chowk, Court road, Residency Road, M.A road, Bishembar Nagar, Babademb, Fateh Kadal, Barbarshah, Fateh Kadal, Habba Kadal, Gow Kadal, Shaheed Gunj, Karan Nagar, Kakasarai, Balgarden, Chattabal, Kawdara, Eidgah, Mahrajgunj, Zaina Kadal, Saidpora, Bemina, Firdous Abad, Parts of Batmaloo, Qamarwari, ZainaKoot, Noorabad, Umerabad, and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, an official from the Jal Shakti Department has said the current situation remains manageable, with drinking water supplies being maintained across Kashmir. The advisory also reads, the general public is hereby notified through the medium of this notice to store a sufficient supply of water to meet the demands. Furthermore, the hospitals functioning in and around Srinagar City are requested to keep close liaison with the PHE authorities during the shutdown period. For any complaints/grievances regarding scarcity/shortage of water supply, the general public is requested to contact the PHE Provincial Control Room, which remains functional round the clock for the service of the general public.

It reads that the contact numbers of the provincial control room are: 0194-2477207, 0194-2452047 (Landline Numbers), and WhatsApp Numbers: 9419413914, 9419413915.