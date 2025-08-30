‘Water Sports Fest’: Sarmad Hafeez felicitates partner agencies

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Following successful culmination of First Khelo India Water Sports Festival-2025, a felicitation ceremony was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council to honour and recognise the collaborating organisations for their invaluable support and cooperation during the First Khelo India Water Sports Festival-2025, which was successfully held at the picturesque Dal Lake, Srinagar.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, lauded the collective efforts of all the agencies involved in the successful execution of the national event. He acknowledged their invaluable contributions, emphasizing that their dedication was crucial in ensuring the smooth and seamless conduct of the festival. He further remarked, “Our collective efforts have helped elevate Jammu and Kashmir’s standing in the national sports arena, and we hope to carry this momentum in future events.”

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council was also present on the occasion.

As a mark of appreciation, Commissioner Secretary presented certificates of gratitude to Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Kashmir, Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K Lakes Conservation & Management Authority, Tourism Department, Department of Health Services Kashmir, Floriculture Department, Department of Hospitality & Protocol, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Jal Shakti Department Kashmir, KPDCL, Fire & Emergency Services Kashmir, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Srinagar, JKTDC, SKICC Srinagar, Doordarshan Kendra, Srinagar, All India Radio, Srinagar, Department of Handlooms & Handicrafts, Royal Springs Golf Course Srinagar, J&K Road Transport Corporation, J&K Police Srinagar, Traffic Police Srinagar, J&K Armed Police, SDRF J&K, Red FM (South Asia FM Pvt. Ltd.), M/S Color Curve Advertisers, M/S Space Communication, M/S Associated Media, President Shikara Association, President Houseboat Owners Association, President Hoteliers Club Srinagar, Airport Authority of India, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, CISF Srinagar Airport and JKRLM Kashmir.